NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 720 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Essent Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Essent Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,423,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,909,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, insider Joseph Hissong sold 19,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $961,289.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $95,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,279. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $47.12 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

