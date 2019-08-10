NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,532 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 239.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPT. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPT opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.51 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

