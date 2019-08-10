NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,121 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 334.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 709.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 36.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $34,800.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,642 shares in the company, valued at $684,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

