NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $70,000 Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.65. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,155.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.93.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

