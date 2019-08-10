NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,891,000 after buying an additional 2,635,511 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,199,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,519,000 after buying an additional 2,075,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,863,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after buying an additional 786,620 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,882,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,413,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

