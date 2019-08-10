NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $64,000 Investment in Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.27% of Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGF opened at $28.03 on Friday. Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $31.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38.

