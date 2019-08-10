Nexus (NXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $401,577.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $401,577.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,004,175 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

