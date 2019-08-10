Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 33.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. 3,691,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

