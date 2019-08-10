Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth $5,203,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 15,082.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of SNP stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $60.12. 121,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,853. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

