Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $976,000 Stake in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,125 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Aquabounty Technologies worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 166,991 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aquabounty Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 7,535.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQB shares. ValuEngine lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

