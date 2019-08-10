Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,263 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,659 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 594,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. 5,875,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,959. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

