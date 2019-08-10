Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 79,782 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 79,782 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on COG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.37. 5,033,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,396,316. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Peter B. Delaney acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $173,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,314. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.