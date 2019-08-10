Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,981 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 103,407 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $2,062,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 18,191,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,812,650. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson purchased 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,744,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,658,866.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.