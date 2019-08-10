NiSource (NYSE:NI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.37 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of NiSource from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.32.

NI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23. NiSource has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,988.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $357,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,930. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,026,000 after buying an additional 363,894 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,036,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,419 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74,548 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

