Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $1.75. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 26,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Noranda Income Fund from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38.

About Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

