Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,899 shares of company stock worth $6,189,059 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,163. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $155.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.