Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.58. 611,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $170.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

