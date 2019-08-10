Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $244,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 180.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 75,451 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 26.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 122,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $21.82. 2,057,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $188,941,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

