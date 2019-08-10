Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chubb by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,697,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,829,000 after purchasing an additional 412,064 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 15,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after purchasing an additional 395,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after purchasing an additional 383,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,453,000 after purchasing an additional 353,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.55.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $160.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,821 shares of company stock valued at $51,099,287 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.