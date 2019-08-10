Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 1,305,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,397. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

