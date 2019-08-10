Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We believe any distress element discount should come out of the shares given the positive EBITDA outlook and while concerns about Huawei/China exposure will persist, with Huawei concentration down near 30% of revs and the strategic nature of coherent laser tech argue for a more normalized valuation. Key Points We reiterate our OP rating and $9.75 PT, which represents 1.2X our significantly increased CY20 revenue ests of $350M, which contemplates continued double digit growth in ex revs and a lower Huawei (sub $25M/Q vs the recent $35-40M/Q) run rate.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoPhotonics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.82.

NPTN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $288.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 171,154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,529,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 215,815 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

