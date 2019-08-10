Northland Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Northland Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.91.

GDOT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. 3,554,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,779. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Green Dot has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.77.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $321,907.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $122,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

