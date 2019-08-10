Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $46-54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. 109,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,103. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $777.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

