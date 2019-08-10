NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Up 5.5%

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.12, 4,843,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,492,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,049,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,966,000 after buying an additional 1,663,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,674,000 after buying an additional 727,114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in NRG Energy by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,720,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,511,000 after buying an additional 557,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NRG Energy by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after buying an additional 445,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.