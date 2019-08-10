Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post sales of $608.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $675.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. 398,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.70. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

