Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $473-493 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.32 million.Nuance Communications also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.02-1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. 2,456,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,180. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.91. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,430 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,812.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,290. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

