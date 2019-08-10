Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Trading Up 9.3%

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s share price was up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.60, approximately 3,667,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,934,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,812.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $141,532.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,290. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 29,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

