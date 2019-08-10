Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $5.84. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 1,396 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 35.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 298,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 78,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 146,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.