NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.18

Shares of NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 244600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86.

About NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

