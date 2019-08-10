NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. NV5 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. NV5 Global updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.81-4.08 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.81 to $4.08 EPS.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. 285,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,848. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $96.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

In other NV5 Global news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $36,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,365. 19.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NV5 Global by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

