Oak Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 6.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.41.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

