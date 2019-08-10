Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 96.11% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

OCSL stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 149,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $820,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 59,284 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $321,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,200 and have sold 1,060,412 shares valued at $5,835,214. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,424 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,000,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,293,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,265,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,312,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,457 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

