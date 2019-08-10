Oceanlab Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (OCL)

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Oceanlab has a total market capitalization of $1,825.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oceanlab has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Oceanlab token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00258266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.53 or 0.01240233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00092440 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Oceanlab (CRYPTO:OCL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oceanlab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oceanlab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

