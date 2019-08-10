ODUWA Reaches Market Capitalization of $600,873.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $600,873.00 and $134,219.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00029127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002763 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00152532 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004067 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00039528 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

