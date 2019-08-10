Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Office Depot have fallen and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The reason behind the dismal run can be attributed to disappointing sales performance since the past two quarters. Total sales had slid 2% in both the first and second quarters of 2019, owing to lower sales in CompuCom and Retail divisions. However, it is noteworthy that performance at CompuCom division improved on a sequential basis and results across Business Solutions Division remained strong during the second quarter as well. Also, the bottom line grew year over year and registered fifth straight quarter of beat, benefiting from Business Acceleration Program. The program involves reducing costs, improving operational efficiencies, enhancing service delivery, using technology and automation efficiently, and identifying strategic investment opportunities.”

ODP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Office Depot from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.67.

Shares of Office Depot stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.59. 6,667,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,864. The stock has a market cap of $961.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.32. Office Depot has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.27%. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Office Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Office Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,239,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Office Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 551,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Office Depot by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Office Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

