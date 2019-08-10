Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.40. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

ODC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $248.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

In related news, Director Paul Hindsley bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $84,448.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,396.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 527.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 69.5% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the first quarter worth $226,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

