Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMER. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Omeros by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Omeros by 16,167.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 1,308,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.98. Omeros has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

