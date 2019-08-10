Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.78. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 9,400 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

