OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,590,157,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,357,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $829,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $42.93. 11,786,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,498,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

