OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 1,984,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $98,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

