OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

CDW stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.73. The company had a trading volume of 624,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,418. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.72.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $133,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $7,020,701.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,866,292.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,152 shares of company stock worth $14,640,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.