On The Beach Group’s (OTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2019

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 568.83 ($7.43).

Shares of LON OTB traded down GBX 63.40 ($0.83) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 384 ($5.02). 5,227,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,885. On The Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 527 ($6.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 million and a PE ratio of 22.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 471.49.

In other On The Beach Group news, insider Elaine O’Donnell bought 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,952.13 ($13,004.22).

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

