One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. One Group Hospitality updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

STKS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.70. One Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. TheStreet cut shares of One Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

