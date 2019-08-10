OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Cowen

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OneMain from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of OneMain from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. 476,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,625. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,450,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 423,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OneMain by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 144,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OneMain by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $40,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

