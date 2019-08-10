OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Trading Down 21.9%

Shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) dropped 21.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 695,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 342,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 313.92% and a negative net margin of 454.23%. Research analysts anticipate that OpGen Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.34% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

