Oppenheimer Raises GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Price Target to $239.00

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $234.00 to $239.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.91.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.98. 588,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 42.94% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $61,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 202,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $3,081,893.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,334,978.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,404. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

