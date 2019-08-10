Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets in the first quarter worth $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 16.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,976. Templeton Emerging Markets has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $15.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19.

About Templeton Emerging Markets

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

