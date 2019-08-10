Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,213,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 451,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 126,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,858.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. 3,498,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,536. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.07. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

