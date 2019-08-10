Optimum Investment Advisors Has $34,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,077,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,045,000 after buying an additional 1,448,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,763,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,867,000 after buying an additional 9,456,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,344,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,826,000 after buying an additional 2,090,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,627,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,565,000 after buying an additional 2,049,088 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55,547.4% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,764,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752,348 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,605,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

