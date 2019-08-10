Optimum Investment Advisors Has $43,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 541.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 517.9% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period.

SPHB stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

